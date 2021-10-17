Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

