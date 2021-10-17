Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,839 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

