NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.