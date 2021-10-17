Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,487 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.