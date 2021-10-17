Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 490,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,007. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

