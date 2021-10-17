Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.24. 1,431,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

