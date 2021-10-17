Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 161,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,114. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

