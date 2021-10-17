Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE JSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 116,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

