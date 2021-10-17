Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE JSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 116,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
