Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.34. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 360,195,016 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Nxt-ID shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
