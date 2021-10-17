Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.34. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 360,195,016 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.