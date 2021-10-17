Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,017 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

