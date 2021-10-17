OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 207,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 161.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

