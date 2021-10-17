OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,750 X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Get X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.