OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,435 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

