OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.98% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $55.05.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.