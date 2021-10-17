OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 26,118 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 177.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

