Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.6 days.
Old Mutual stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About Old Mutual
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.