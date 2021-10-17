Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.6 days.

Old Mutual stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

