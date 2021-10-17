Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Olin worth $104,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

