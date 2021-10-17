Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.73 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.