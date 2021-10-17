Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 631,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Ondas alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of ONDS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $374.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.98. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.