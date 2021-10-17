Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 631,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONDS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $374.81 million and a P/E ratio of -13.98. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
