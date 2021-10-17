OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.54

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 11815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

