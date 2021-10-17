OneRoot Network Price Down 8.2% This Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $720,870.54 and approximately $155,560.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

