OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $62,730.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
