OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $62,730.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 25.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

