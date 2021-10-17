Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

