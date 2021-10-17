Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 105,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,094 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $104,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 40.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 654,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 31,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $178.83.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

