Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $430.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.79 and its 200 day moving average is $471.98. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

