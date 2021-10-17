Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,470 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $107,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

