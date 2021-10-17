OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

