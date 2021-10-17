Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OPRT stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.47 million, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.