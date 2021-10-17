Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

