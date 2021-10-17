Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,806,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $139,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 323,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,781,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

OSCR stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.