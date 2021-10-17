Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.