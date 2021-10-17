Ossiam Has $253,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $363.20 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

