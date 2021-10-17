Ossiam Invests $311,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $404,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $503.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $504.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

