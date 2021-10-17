Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $116.46 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

