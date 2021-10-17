Ossiam Sells 64,160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,160 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after buying an additional 1,732,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

