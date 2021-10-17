Ossiam Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

