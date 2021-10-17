OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the September 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHHHF traded up 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 910,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,203. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.16.

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

