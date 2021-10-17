Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.56% from the stock’s current price.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 577,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 17,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 14.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.