Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $507.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.30 and a 200-day moving average of $396.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $514.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

