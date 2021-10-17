Pamp Network Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

