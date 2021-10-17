Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,727. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

