Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

