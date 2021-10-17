PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 6.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $268.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

