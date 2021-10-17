Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

