Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

PFGC stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

