Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.70

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 12,096 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.