Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $10.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PEYUF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

