Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $25,935.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,658,894 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

