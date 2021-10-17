Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,249.92 or 0.99894417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00311697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00522735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00195078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,644,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

