PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.