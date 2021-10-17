PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $228,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

